New Delhi: Brent Renaud, an award winning video journalist from USA, who had also contributed to The New York Times, has been shot dead in Ukraine. Local reports quoting the police in Kyiv say that Renaud was shot dead in Irpin, just outside the capital on Sunday.

"We crossed one bridge in Irpin. We were going to film other refugees leaving. We got into the car as somebody offered to take us to the other bridge. When we crossed the checkpoint, they started shooting at us. The driver turned around (but) they kept shooting at us. My friend Brent Renaud was shot and left behind...I saw him being shot in the neck after which we got split," a second journalist and Renaud's colleague was seen saying in an unverified video shared on Twitter as he was being treated in a hospital.

Renaud was a Peabody and DuPont Award winning filmmaker, best known for producing humanitarian stories from conflict zones. He had been a journalist for over two decades. He, as per local reports, was wearing a NYT press card when the attack took place though he was not working with NYT at present, according to NYT deputy managing editor Cliff Levy. "NYT is deeply saddened to learn of the death of an American journalist in Ukraine, Brent Renaud. Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker, but he was not on assignment for NYTimes in Ukraine," Levy tweeted and also shared a full statement.