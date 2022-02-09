Canberra: Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan will travel to India on Wednesday to advance negotiations on a free trade agreement and promote Australia as a premium destination for students and tourists. The Australian government said in a release that Tehan will have several meetings with his Indian counterpart, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food, and Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal to further negotiations on the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

"Mr Goyal and I have been in regular contact over the Christmas/New Year period because we are both committed to concluding an interim free trade agreement. Nothing can replace face-to-face meetings to help speed up the process in the interest of both countries," said Tehan and Australia and India are important trading partners, and we share a strong desire to further enhance our bilateral trade relationship. "A free trade agreement with India would be a boon for Australian businesses, farmers and workers, creating new jobs and opportunities with one of the world's largest and fastest developing economies," he added.

The minister further said CECA is a potential game-changer in opening opportunities for both Australia and India. "It is also an important piece of our post-COVID economic recovery." Tehan will also sign a memorandum of understanding on behalf of the Australian Government with the Indian Government to promote further travel and tourism between the two countries, the release said.

