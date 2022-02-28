Geneva: As Russian invasion of Ukraine entered fifth-day on Monday, United Nations Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet said her office has confirmed that 102 civilians, including 7 children, have been killed, and 304 others have been injured in violence in Ukraine since Thursday.

The chief said that most of these civilians were killed by explosive weapons, while cautioning that tally was likely a vast undercount.

“Most of these civilians were killed by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and air strikes,” Bachelet told the Human Rights Council on Monday.

Meanwhile, head of United Nations refugee agency has said that more than half a million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.

Filippo Grandi of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees conveyed in a tweet that, more than 500,000 people have fled to neighboring countries.

