London: An ancient sculpture that formed part of a panel of Stupas in Andhra Pradesh and was stolen in the 1990s from a museum in India will find its way back home after it was discovered in Europe.

Art Recovery International (ARI), which works on the repatriation of stolen and looted historical artifacts, said it handed over the sculpture dating back to the second half of the third century AD to Ambassador Santosh Jha at the High Commission of India in Brussels last week. The organisation was able to negotiate an unconditional release of the artwork to the government of India after it was alerted about its history by the India Pride Project (IPP).

The problem of stolen and looted art is not exclusive to the theft victim. Possessors of illicit objects are increasingly cognisant that they cannot easily sell, exhibit, or transport stole artworks without facing possible seizure, legal proceedings, and reputational damage, said Christopher A Marinello, a lawyer and founder of ARI. Good faith acquisition is not always a saving grace. We can offer a confidential and discreet way to resolve these title issues, he said.

The artifact itself is a limestone upper panel of a pilaster, or column, bas-relief, which was part of the ruined stupas at Nagarjunakonda in Andhra Pradesh and housed in a major unnamed museum in India until it was stolen on or about 1995, when it was last photographed by an art historian. Such Stupa Pilasters illustrate incidents in the life of Lord Buddha.

The recovered sculpture shows a court scene from Stupa 3 in Nagarjunakonda, where a royal couple sits at ease on a throne, attended by servants who stand behind the throne back while a female servant and a child play with a ram in the foreground. Earlier this year, IPP Co-founder S Vijay Kumar informed Marinello that the stolen limestone bas-relief had been offered for sale in 2018 by the Belgian Asian Art Trade.

The purchaser had relied on a certificate of clearance from a UK-based organisation, which ARI says regularly mints such documentation for the art trade. The organisation said the process is wrongly used as a substitute for proper due diligence, without conducting provenance research on well documented and published antiquities.

This is our third successful recovery in as many months with ARI and we are pleased with their ability to encourage good faith purchasers to do the right thing when faced with compelling evidence of theft and illicit removal, said S Vijay Kumar of the India Pride Project. We are extremely grateful to the scholars and citizens who engage with us on a confidential basis to flag potentially problematic acquisitions or auction sales.

We hope law enforcement in India and the museum custodians follow up with thorough investigations and museum audits, he said. Kumar highlighted that the sculpture is only one fragment that has been recovered, with many other missing artifacts out there. We thank Chris for his pro bono work in restoring such valuable stolen artifacts and hopefully, we can solve many more such difficult cases in the future," added Kumar.

In January this year, Art Recovery International had handed over another ancient Indian sculpture to the Indian High Commission in London. It was an 8th-century idol of a goat-headed deity taken from a village temple in Uttar Pradesh, which had gone missing over 40 years ago and was discovered recently in a garden in England.

