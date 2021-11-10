London (UK): This stamp may be tiny - but its rarity has drawn comparisons to the Mona Lisa. The unique 1856 1c Magenta from British Guiana was bought at auction in the USA for a total consideration of 8.307 million US dollars by rare stamp merchants Stanley Gibbons.

The sale makes it the world's most valuable stamp.

8 million dollar stamp goes on display

"This is more the Mona Lisa of stamps where it might not be the most beautiful but it's certainly the most famous with the biggest history and the best story and it's completely unique," explains George James, Head of Commonwealth for Stanley Gibbons.

The stamp is the only one of its kind and is currently on display at Stanley Gibbons' flagship store, 399 The Strand in London.

"What makes it so rare is that only one has survived. So normally back in the day you would have small print runs of stamps, lots of local printings like this, but over time multiples would be found, you'd get two, three, four, five come up. This is the only straight postage stamp in Commonwealth where only one has ever surfaced," explains James.

He adds that the 1c rate means experts believe it was produced for local newspapers and that a lot would have been destroyed immediately after use.

But what's extraordinary about this stamp is that literally only one of them has ever been discovered since.

"It's a very short print run, very low survival rate, and only one's turned up ever. So it's absolutely unique," adds James.

Its enormous price tag compared to its negligible weight - just one twentieth of a gram - makes it gram for gram the most valuable item in the world.

"We weighed it on a number of coin balances and then when you calculate the pounds per gram or the dollars per gram it is by quite some margin the most valuable item in the world by weight. So quite extraordinary really," says James.

The stamp measures 29 by 26 millimetres and features a three-masted sailing ship along with the motto "Damus Petimus Que Vicissim" which translates as "we give and expect in return".

Stanley Gibbons has created an exhibition around the 1c Magenta so that visitors can learn more about its history, including its 12 previous owners who include a murderer who tried to offer it in return for a reduced sentence at court.

"The stamp was put up for sale by Sotheby's in New York in the summer and obviously as the world's largest and oldest stamp dealer it's naturally of interest to us, the opportunity doesn't come up very often," explains Chief Executive of Stanley Gibbons, Graham Shircore.

"The hammer price was 7 million dollars and then with various other costs it equates to well over 6 million pounds so a huge amount of money for a small piece of paper. But the history of the item, the folklore around it and of course its unique nature means it's the Holy Grail of philately, and the opportunity to bring it here to the home of stamp collecting... it was an opportunity that was too good to be missed."

Now Stanley Gibbons is offering members of the public the opportunity to buy tiny parts of the stamp through a "fractional ownership" scheme, with the stamp being figuratively split into 80,000 pieces which are available to purchase through the website.

"We've put it on public display here at 399 The Strand in London with various other elements of the exhibition around it," says Shircore.

"And we've also made it available for the public to buy in fraction, so parts thereof which is a unique offering as far as we're concerned it's a world first for us."

Philatelist (someone who studies or collects stamps) Kenneth Orpwood first saw the 1c Magenta in 1963 at London's Royal Festival Hall then saw it at Sotheby's when it went up for auction. But he says this is the first time he's seen it so close up:

"This is the third time I've seen it but it's the first time I've ever seen the back of it and it's fantastic to be actually so close to it. When I've seen it before I couldn't get as near as this. It's every man's dream to find this, every philatelist's dream, sorry, to find something like this. But it's an icon in the works of stamps."

The 1c Magenta will be on display to the public at 399 The Strand every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until 17 December 2021 - with Saturday openings on 20 November and 4 and 8 December.

(AP)