Pyrgos (Greece): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted 15 km SSW of Pyrgos, Greece at 05:08:10 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 70.62 km, was initially determined to be at 34.8666 degrees north latitude and 25.1168 degrees east longitude.

More details are awaited..

(ANI/Xinhua)