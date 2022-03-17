New Delhi: The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan on Thursday said it has formed a commission to help the people who left the country after the fall of Kabul in August 2021, to return to their homeland.

"The Commission of Liaison and Repatriation of Afghan Personalities has been formed under the supervision of Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar, the acting minister of mines and petroleum, to help Afghans return to their motherland," Xinhua news agency quoted the government as saying in a statement.

The formation of the commission came after a cabinet meeting was held, the statement said.

The six-member commission will liaise with Afghans who have left the country so that they can return to their homeland and live in peace instead of staying abroad, it said.

Many Afghan security forces and civil servants left Afghanistan following the takeover by the Taliban in August last year.

In recent months, Sultan Massoud Daqiq, a leading expert on international development, Abdul Salam Rahimi, state minister for peace of the former Afghan government, several pilots of the Afghan airforce and a female mayor have returned to the country.

Earlier this month, Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar called on Afghan investors to return to the country.

IANS