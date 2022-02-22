Colombo: Sri Lanka has taken "substantial steps" with a view to "accountability, restorative justice and meaningful reconciliation" related to human rights and reconciliation in the country, Foreign Minister GL Peiris said on Tuesday, as he briefed India-based diplomats ahead of the 49th session of the UNHRC. Peiris addressed the 83 Heads of Mission accredited to Sri Lanka who are based in New Delhi through a virtual session and shared information on progress related to human rights and reconciliation, according to a Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry press release.

The UN Human Rights Council session is scheduled from February 28 to April 1 in Geneva, with the dialogue on Sri Lanka scheduled on March 3. The Sri Lankan government has been accused of human rights violations during the brutal three-decade long civil war that was fought with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Sri Lanka has undertaken substantial steps with a view to accountability, restorative justice and meaningful reconciliation which were efforts due to the work of domestic institutions namely the Office for Reparations (OR), Office for National Unity and Reconciliation (ONUR), Office of Missing Persons (OMP), the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) and the Sustainable Development Council (SDC), Peiris said in his address to the envoys.

The minister recalled that at the September 2021 Session of the Human Rights Council, he had reiterated Sri Lanka's commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights and to remain engaged with the United Nations, the press release stated.

Peiris was happy that after more than four decades, the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) was being amended with the objective of bringing it in line with international norms.

The PTA is being amended after lengthy deliberations over several months and the proposed amendments are an initial step towards the promulgation of a more comprehensive anti-terror legislation, he explained. Earlier this month, Peiris had presented the bill in Parliament, which proposed a number of changes including introduction of a new section to allow bail for detainees, reduction of the period of detention, allowing magistrates to visit places of detention to eliminate torture and expedite hearing of cases.

As per the proposed legislation, lawyers will be given access to detainees and those detained under PTA will be allowed to communicate with their relatives.

Sri Lanka has been under pressure from the European Union to reform the draconian PTA, which allows detention of up to 90 days without being charged with provisions for further extension of the time.

