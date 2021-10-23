Washington: The US military conducted an airstrike that killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar in northwest Syria, Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Major John Rigsbee said on Friday (local time).

Rigsbee said there are no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft.

"A US airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar. We have no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft," Rigsbee said.

Al-Qaeda continues to present a threat to America and our allies, according to the statement.

"Al-Qaeda uses Syria as a safe haven to rebuild, coordinate with external affiliates, and plan external operations. Al-Qaeda also uses Syria as a base for threats reaching into Syria, Iraq and beyond. The removal of this al-Qaeda senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organization's ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians," the statement read.

Also read: Qatar's top diplomat in Abu Dhabi as relations with UAE ease

The US will continue to target members of al-Qaeda and other terrorist organizations who intend to harm the US homeland, it added.

ANI