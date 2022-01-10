Riyadh (Saudi Arabia): In a first, Saudi women showcased their camels during a beauty pageant organised for the animals in the Kingdom. The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, which until now was a male-only affair, saw women participating in it with their maghatirs, a highly valued camel breed.

According to local media reports, the camels, during the 40-day event, are judged mainly on the colour, size of their lips, neck, and hump.

Munira Al-Mukhass, a female camel owner and one of the 25 female participants in the festival said had been meeting camel owners for years and had always wished to participate in the event.

The Kingdom's 'Camel Club' sees this step as encouraging and bats for the involvement of women in camel competitions. Another participant Rashida said she had been interested in camels ever since she was a child. Her family reportedly owns 40 camels.

The top five participants of the event will win a prize money of one million riyals (about Rs 2 crore). At the start of the event in December, several participants were disqualified after it was found that camels were given botox injections.

While Saudi Arabia strictly adheres to traditional Islam, the rise to power of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2017 has seen some radical changes in the country including organising of music festivals, and lesser restrictions on the mixing of genders.

