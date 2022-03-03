New Delhi: Amid the ongoing evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine, a video has surfaced on social media in which a Romanian official, who is being identified as 'Romanian mayor', rebukes Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for allegedly ditching the Indian students stuck in the country. “Let me speak what I am going to speak on,” Scindia is seen telling an apparently infuriated Romanian official, who retorts, “Explain to them when they leave home”.

Scindia again tries to interrupt the 'mayor' telling him to “hold on. Let me tell them what I have to tell them. Kindly stand there” which only enrages the 'mayor'. “Hey, I arranged the space. I arranged the food, not you. Explain to them,” the 'mayor' hits back eliciting a few claps by the Indian students standing in a makeshift camp.

'Hey, I arranged food, not you': Romanian 'mayor' rebukes minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in viral video

Towards the end of the 21-second odd video which has gone viral on social media, Scindia is seen telling the students, “So that is the plan. All of us move out one by one from every shelter”. “Let me place on record my thanks to the Romanian authorities,” the union minister adds apparently to pacify the infuriated 'mayor'.

Scindia, along with three other union ministers Hardeep Puri, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh, is currently in Romania to oversee the ongoing evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine. With the war-ravaged Ukraine closing the air space after the recent Russian invasion, the Indian authorities are evacuating the citizens out of the Romanian capital Bucharest.

The ruling BJP has been trying to use the ongoing evacuation to its advantage. While the four ministers coordinating the evacuation are seen posing with the students, BJP leaders back home are seen sharing pictures and videos of the evacuation to appreciate the government. Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Thursday shared a video while tweeting: “Students appreciate the efforts of the Indian government including MEA embassies and IAF for helping and evacuating them safely”.

As per the authorities, 3,726 Indians are scheduled to be brought back home today on eight flights from Bucharest, two flights from Suceava, one flight from Kosice, five flights from Budapest, and three flights from Rzeszow.

