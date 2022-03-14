New Delhi: Invented by Chinese scientists, an ultra high-energy microwave device yielding multifold civilian and military uses that can be weaponised, may revolutionise the world of jamming of communication lines and even damage communication equipment of the adversary besides posing a huge challenge to drone warfare.

While research and development work on such high energy microwave devices is understood to have been carried out by many countries across the world, a recent paper written by a team of scientists from the China Academy of Engineering Physics, published in the peer-reviewed High Power Laser and Particle Beams journal, claims a breakthrough.

The abstract of the research paper states: “In the experiment, the problem of high efficiency generation and introduction of multi-beam was solved, in which the introduction efficiency was greater than 80%.” The basic principle involves the generation of a short pulse in the Ka microwave band that produces 5 megawatts (MW) of power, much higher than previously known.

The device has the potential to generate microwaves that are more than 100 million times more powerful than used by usual communication devices. With frequencies in the range 27–40 gigahertz, the Ka band is largely used for satellite communications on which modern communications modes are based.

The ultra high-energy microwaves produced by the device can jam up communications besides damaging hardware of devices using the Ka band. Theoretically, the directed energy beams can also be used against human beings.

The latest Pentagon report on China’s military and security developments says: “PLA EW units routinely train to conduct jamming and anti-jamming operations against multiple communication and radar systems and GPS satellite systems during force-on-force exercises. These exercises test operational units’ understanding of EW weapons, equipment, and performance but they also enable operators to improve confidence in their ability to operate effectively in a complex electromagnetic environment. In addition, the PLA reportedly tests and validates advances in EW weapons’ R&D during these exercises.”

Many US experts believe that the “Havana syndrome” was caused by high power microwave energy beams on the US embassy and CIA officials in China, Russia and Cuba. People having the syndrome complain of hearing sounds, headaches, nausea, hearing loss, lightheadedness and other cognitive issues that experts believe can be caused by directed, pulsed radiofrequency energy.

Interestingly, a leading Chinese strategic thinker with close ties to the Beijing dispensation has claimed that PLA soldiers used high energy laser beams to force Indian soldiers to vacate two important peaks on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso during the ongoing border fracas in 2020.

In a claim made on a TV programme on November 11, 2020, Professor Jin Canrong, deputy dean of the School of International Relations of Renmin University of China and also a special adviser in the research bureau of the National People’s Congress, said: “The two hills were important but they were taken. Out of (PLA’s) carelessness, they were taken by the Indians. So they were ordered to take them back whatsoever.”

“No shots could be fired but you had to take them (the peaks) back. It was very tough. Later on, they came out with a wonderful idea. They discussed it with other troops. And they found a solution. They used microwave weapons,” Canrong said. “They emitted microwaves from the bottom of the mountain, turning the mountain top into a microwave oven. After 15 minutes, all the Indian soldiers there started throwing up… Thus we took the hills back,” the professor added.

Professor Jin’s claim was rubbished by the Indian military. On January 12, 2021, General Manoj Mukund Naravane in an answer to ETV Bharat’s query on the issue had said: “A lot of their (Chinese) claims are bunkum. I have read many media reports on this. Their use of microwave weapons in east Ladakh (for example). One should not take such claims at face value."

