Kathmandu: Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka underlined the need to work in closer cooperation through the BIMSTEC framework to fulfil the regional aspirations as he met with the economic bloc's Secretary-General here on Tuesday.

Founded in 1997, the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is an inter-regional grouping that seeks to foster regional and economic cooperation among nations in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal.

The bloc comprises Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and India.

Secretary-General of BIMSTEC Tenzin Lekphell called on Khadka on Tuesday.

Noting that the Fourth BIMSTEC Summit held in Kathmandu was an important milestone in streamlining the areas of cooperation and institutional strengthening of BIMSTEC, Lekphell appreciated Nepal's contributions in advancing the economic bloc's process.

The Fourth BIMSTEC Summit was held in Kathmandu in August 2018 under the theme 'towards a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable Bay of Bengal region'.

Expressing Nepal's commitment to contribute constructively to help BIMSTEC make further advances, minister Khadka underlined the need to ensure that the Fifth Summit to be held in 2022 builds on the progress made so far and provides important breakthroughs towards fulfilling the regional aspirations, according to a statement.

They assessed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economies and societies in the region and underlined the need to work in closer cooperation through the BIMSTEC framework, it said.

Earlier, Lekphell paid courtesy calls on Energy Minister Pampha Bhusal and Tourism Minister Prem Bahadur. He also met Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and Commerce Secretary Dinesh Bhattarai.

Matters including trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people contact as well as broader issues of Nepal-BIMSTEC cooperation were discussed during the meetings.

The Secretary-General, who arrived in Kathmandu on Monday on a four-day visit will also call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday, according to the foreign ministry.

PTI

