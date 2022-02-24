New Delhi: In line with the world leaders, NATO General Secretary on Thursday strongly condemned Russia's reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine. NATO SG noted that this is a grave breach of international law and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. This comes after Russian Prez Vladamir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians.



NATO's Secretary-General Jen Stoltenberg said, "I strongly condemn Russia’s reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives". He said, "once again, despite repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country".



He called on Russia to cease its military action immediately and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. NATO Allies is also slated to meet to address the consequences of Russia’s aggressive actions. "We stand with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time. NATO will do all it takes to protect and defend all Allies", said Jen Stoltenberg.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the tense situation in Ukraine, US President Biden on Thursday said that America will also coordinate with the NATO allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. However, despite global condemnation and sanctions imposed by several countries, Russian President Vladamir Putin on Thursday warns other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”



Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders denounces the start of a Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties.

US President Biden condemned an 'unprovoked and unjustified' attack by Russia and said that Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.