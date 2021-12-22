Instagram account of Pakistan Embassy in Argentina hacked
Published on: 5 minutes ago
Instagram account of Pakistan Embassy in Argentina hacked
Published on: 5 minutes ago
Buenos Aires: The Pakistan embassy in Argentina tweeted on Wednesday that the Instagram account of its embassy in Argentina was hacked on December 22 and restored after a while.
The Instagram account of the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina was hacked a while ago. It has now been recovered. Please note that all messages posted through this account in last one hour were not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina.
-
The Instagram account of the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina was hacked a while ago. It has now been recovered.— Pakistan Embassy Argentina (@PakinArgentina) December 22, 2021
Please note that all messages posted through this account in last one hour were not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina.
Loading...