New Delhi: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Nikos Dendias is set to begin his two day India visit late Tuesday. During his stay in New Delhi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will be received by the Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. The visit takes place following Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar’s visit to Athens on June 26, 2021.

Speaking about the significance of the visit and India-Greece ties, former ambassador Anil Trigunayat said, “The visit is strategically important and most importantly it is the Indian quest for an Aegean and Mediterranean connection. These visits will have one point of discussion and that is India’s position on the Russia-Ukraine crisis”.

He said that Japan, Australia, UK and Greece are in the same opposing and Russia-bashing flock. “China, India have their nuanced position that is also being formulated within the context of a well-cultivated relationship with BRICS, SCO and RIC trilateral where Russia is a driver”, added Trigunayat.

The ex-ambassador pointed out that India and Greece have a historic and civilizational connection going back to over 2500 years. “Both sides share similar views on the regional and global context of new geopolitical and geo-economic realities, including the Indo-Pacific”.

When asked about the importance of India-Greece strategic ties in the changing new world order, Trigunayat said, “Athens and New Delhi are mindful of one another’s security and core concerns. Greece supported India at the NSG, WASSENAR, MTCR arrangements as well as supported various UN candidatures. India also supports Greece on the Cyprus issues. Therefore, a continuous exchange of high-level visits becomes an instrument of driving up the collaborative matrix".

During his visit this time, the Greece Foreign minister is slated to hold private talks with his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar. According to the Greece ministry of foreign affairs, following expanded talks, joint statements to the press will be made. Talks between the foreign ministers are expected to cover a very wide range of issues, such as the two countries shared commitment to the principles of the UN charter and to International law, especially the International Law of the Sea, bilateral and multilateral cooperation (India is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council), as well as the developments in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, the Indo-Pacific region, the Eastern-Mediterranean and other issues of international interest. Dendias will also give a talk at the Chair of Greek Studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).