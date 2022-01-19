Dushanbe (Tajikistan): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck in Tajikistan's Dushanbe, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on Wednesday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 19-01-2022, 11:53:58 IST, Lat: 36.61 & Long: 67.67, Depth: 130 Km, Location: 238km SSW of Dushanbe, Tajikistan," NCS tweeted. There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited.

ANI