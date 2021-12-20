Kabul: Hamid Karzai, the former Afghanistan President, has asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop speaking on behalf of Afghans and refrain from propaganda in international forums.

He was reacting to Imran Khan's address on Sunday to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

In a series of tweets, Karzai rebuked Imran Khan accusing him of "sowing discord among Afghans" and "insulting" them.

"The remarks are an attempt to sow discord among Afghans and an insult to the Afghan people, as well as allegations that ISIS is active in Afghanistan," Karzai said.

"Pakistan's threat from Afghanistan is clear propaganda against Afghanistan because in reality the issue is quite the opposite and the ISIS threat is directed from Pakistan to Afghanistan. The former President advises the Government of Pakistan to refrain from propaganda against Afghanistan and in our internal affairs," read the rough translation of his tweet written in Pashto.

Karzai asked Imran to "strictly refrain from interference and do not speak on behalf of Afghanistan in international forums."

On Sunday, Imran Khan in his address at the 17th extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC had warned that the war-torn country, now being run by Taliban, could potentially become the "biggest man-made crisis" if the world failed to act in a timely manner.

The Pakistan PM stressed that the country was witnessing the collapse of key sectors like education and health.

"If the world doesn't act, this will be the biggest man-made crisis, which is unfolding in front of us,” news agency PTI quoted Imran Khan saying during his address.

Taliban took over Kabul in August 2021 after launching a major offensive parallel to the withdrawal of United States' forces from the war-torn country.

Karzai, who was the country's president for 13 years after the Taliban, was first ousted in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, had to leave the country as Kabul fell to the guerilla fighters.

