Islamabad (Pakistan): Pakistan may experience the fifth wave of COVID-19 in the mid of February 2022 with daily detection of around 3,000-4,000 cases per day as community transmission of Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2, according to a local daily of the country, The News International.

The development comes as Pakistan is witnessing a surge in the Omicron variant of coronavirus as many new cases of the strain have been reported in the national capital Islamabad.

According to the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia, eighteen more cases of new COVID-19 variant Omicron have been reported in the federal capital, Geo tv reported on Sunday.

Following the detection of the new Omicron cases, the tally of cases has risen from 66 to 84 in Islamabad.

The DHO said that samples of the affected patients are being sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, to conduct the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), a technique for DNA sequencing of the virus, Geo tv further reported.

Also, the transmission of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 has started in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad there is a rise of COVID-19 cases all over the country in the coming two weeks.

Meanwhile, the country on Saturday confirmed 594 new COVID-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

