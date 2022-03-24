Islamabad: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday met Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral defence cooperation. According to a statement by the Pakistan Army, Wang, who is also the State Councilor, said that the Pakistan-China relationship is based on the convergence of views and mutual respect.

He pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, it said. Wang reviewed the security provided to the projects being completed under the banner of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and said that China believes in inclusive prosperity.

Gen. Bajwa thanked Wang for China's continued support to Pakistan. Wang was invited for the first time to attend the 48th session of the foreign minister of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which was attended by the ministers and delegates from 57 Muslim states and international organisations.

PTI