New Delhi: China at the UNSC has said that to solve the Ukraine issue, it is imperative to return to the implementation of the new Minsk Agreements and called the parties to fully consider each other’s legitimate security concerns, show mutual respect, and on such a basis, properly resolve their differences through equal-footed consultations.

The Security Council held a briefing on Ukraine on Thursday and considered the implementation of the new Minsk agreements. In his remarks at the UNSC meeting, Ambassador Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of the People’s Republic of China to the United Nations said, "to solve the Ukraine issue, it is imperative to return to the implementation of the new Minsk agreements".

"We hope that all parties concerned will take a constructive attitude, resolve through dialogue and consultation whatever differences that may arise in the implementation of the agreements, and draw up a roadmap and timetable to implement the agreements to the letter without delay, to pave the way for a political solution to the Ukraine crisis", he said.

The parties should fully consider each other’s legitimate security concerns, show mutual respect, and on such a basis, properly resolve their differences through equal-footed consultations, added amb Zhang

He noted that February 12 this year marked the seventh anniversary of the new Minsk agreements. The Minsk agreement is recognized by all as a fundamental and binding political document for the settlement of the Ukraine issue and was unanimously endorsed by Security Council Resolution 2202".

Therefore, they deserve complete and effective implementation by all parties concerned. Regrettably, the majority of the agreements’ provisions have yet to be truly implemented. New ceasefire violations have reportedly occurred on the lines of contact, he added.

Ambassador Zhang said that in the current context, all parties concerned should let reason prevail, adhere to the general direction of a political solution, and refrain from any act that may provoke tensions or hype up the crisis.

Zhang said that China supports all efforts conducive to easing the tensions, and notes the recent diplomatic engagement between the Russian Federation with France, Germany and other European countries at the leaders level.

A negotiated, balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism will serve as a solid foundation for lasting peace and stability across Europe. He underlined that European countries will take decisions with strategic autonomy in line with their interests and said China also supports the Secretary-General’s good offices aimed at reducing tensions.

Taking a dig on the US, Ambassador Zhang said that everything happens for a reason. "NATO enlargement is an issue that cannot be overlooked when dealing with the current tensions related to Ukraine. NATO's continuous expansion in the wake of the Cold War runs counter to the trend of our times, that is to maintain common security", he stated.

"One country's security cannot be at the expense of the security of others. By the same token, regional security should not rely on muscling up or even expanding military blocs. This applies as much to the European region as to other regions of the world. There is one country that refuses to renounce its Cold War mentality. It says one thing and does another, to seek absolute military superiority", said Chinese amb at the UN security council.

It has been ganging up in the Asia Pacific region, creating trilateral and quadrilateral small cliques, and bent on provoking confrontation. What it is doing will only throw the Asia Pacific into division and turmoil, and seriously threaten the region's peace and stability to the detriment of the countries in the region, while getting nothing for itself either, he added.

China at the UNSC urged the countries concerned to learn from history, subscribe to the notion of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, adhere to the approach of enhancing mutual trust and settling disputes through dialogue and consultation, and do more to contribute to world peace and regional stability.