Agartala: The Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala Md Jobayed Hossen has informed that Bangladesh is keen to identify and preserve the places in Tripura which are linked with the Liberation war of 1971.

Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of the 50th victory day celebration on Thursday, Hossein said, in 1971 Bangladesh became Independent through the surrender of the occupying forces.

“We celebrate this day with festivities. We are celebrating the golden jubilee this year. I remember the contribution of the government and the people of India in the liberation war of Bangladesh. We held a cycle rally, colour full programme, and a discussion as well. There are many places in Tripura which are important as they are in connection to liberation war”, he said.

He said he has raised the issue with one of the ministers of the Tripura government for proper identification of the places which are linked with the Liberation war.

“We are in touch with the government of Tripura. A few days ago, I was talking to a minister of Tripura on this particular matter. This is very important. My office is also trying to gather information because already five decades have passed by and a lot of changes have happened. We are trying to gather information which will be followed by the proper marking of the places. The historical training camps from where the Mukti Bahini operated and strategized the war are very hard to be identified as there are no traces left. We need the exact description of the areas to develop those sights as war memorials”.

He also informed that so far they have identified the Indo-Bangla Maitri park at Chottakhola under the South Tripura district.

“The bunkers constructed during the classic war of Chottakhola are still there and this is perhaps the biggest spot. Habul Banerjee’s garden is another such place. As it appears, the number of total places would be more than 20 in the state because millions of refugees took shelter in Tripura. There were training camps, refugee camps, and graveyards that need to be carefully identified. There are many graveyards where the mortal remains of Pak soldiers and Razakars have also been buried. So we need to be very careful and precise while finalizing a spot”, said Hossein.