Jakarta: An earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale was registered 95 km north of Maumere in Indonesia at 03:20:26 GMT on Tuesday, according to Sputnik. Therefore, Indonesia has issued a tsunami warning for coastlines near the Flores Sea in the country.

The epicentre with a depth of 75.9 km was initially determined to be at 7.758 degrees south latitude and 122.313 degrees east longitude. Tsunami waves are possible for coasts within 1,000 km (621 miles) of the quake's epicentre, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

O Saturday night, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake had hit Indonesia's eastern Maluku province. The quake hit at 22:29 Jakarta time (15:29 GMT), with the epicentre at 163 km northeast of Maluku Barat Daya district and the depth at 10 km under the seabed.