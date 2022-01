Hong Kong: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted 219 kilometres of West-Northwest of Pangai, Tonga at 06:40:07 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 14.5 km, was initially determined to be at 19.1419 degrees south latitude and 176.3218 degrees west longitude.

No casualty has been reported so far.

(ANI/Xinhua)