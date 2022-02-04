Islamabad: Thirteen terrorists and seven soldiers were killed in attacks on two camps of the Frontier Corps paramilitary troops in Balochistan province, said Pakistan army statement. The security forces repulsed both attacks that happened in Panjgur and Noshki districts of Balochistan late Wednesday night, initially killing four terrorists and one soldier, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

After repulsing the attacks, security forces carried out clearance operations to hunt down terrorists hiding in the areas, the ISPR said in a statement. "In Noshki, security forces encountered and killed five more terrorists," the ISPR statement said, adding that four soldiers including an officer were also killed. Separately, four terrorists have been killed and at least five were encircled by the security forces in Panjgur district as security forces' operation is still ongoing.

During intense fighting, three soldiers, including one announced in the initial statement, were killed while four others sustained injuries, the statement said. Earlier on Wednesday, the proscribed organization Baloch Liberation Army claimed the attacks in a statement widely circulating on social media.

(IANS)