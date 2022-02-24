New Delhi: US President Biden on Thursday came down heavily on Russian President Putin as he declares military operation in Ukraine, claiming it is intended to protect civilians.

Biden condemned an 'unprovoked and unjustified' attack by Russia and said that Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.

"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable", he added.

Earlier, Biden had also threatened Russia with severe sanctions if they escalate. Taking to Twitter, he said, "President Putin’s actions demand a firm response. That’s why we’re imposing full blocking sanctions on VEB and Russia’s military bank, cutting off Russia from western financing, imposing sanctions on elites, and more". We will continue to escalate sanctions if Russia escalates, he added.

The US will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. "The country will meet with the G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression agaiUkraine'saine global peace and security", Biden said.

The US will also coordinate with the NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. Meanwhile, India at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine has maintained the same stance asking for an immediate de-escalation.

"Situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis. If not handled carefully, it may undermine security. The security of all parties should be taken into account", India's Permanent Rep to UN, TS Tirumurti said at the UNSC meeting.

Over 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine, and India is facilitating the return of all Indian nationals including students as it may be required. Meanwhile, Ukraine has called on the UNSC to stop the war.

During the emergency meeting at the UNSC on Ukraine, a Representative to Russian Representative said, "Russian President on record declared war...It's the responsibility of this body to stop this war. I call on everyone to stop the war. "Should I play the video of your president calling the war,"

Ukrainian Foreign minister has called Putin's move a war of aggression. "Ukraine will defend itself and will win. Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now", he said.

Read: Russia declares war on Ukraine, Putin clears 'military operation'