New Delhi: In what can be seen as the major development amid tension between Russia and Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Friday had a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. They discussed Russia’s military buildup along Ukraine’s borders and steps Ukraine and the United States are taking to encourage Russia to pursue diplomacy over war and ensure security and stability.

Taking to Twitter, Secretary Blinken said, "I spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba about what more we can do to deter Russia’s aggression. We stand with Ukraine and its people, who want peace, and will always support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity".

The Secretary shared with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister his recent engagement with Russian counterparts, which affirmed readiness to address mutual security concerns, the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and made clear U.S. willingness, alongside their Allies and partners, to impose swift and severe consequences on Russia if it chooses to escalate.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister along with US State Secretary Antony Blinken called for joint steps to demotivate Russia from pursuing its aggression.

"In our call, Sec Blinken and I discussed further joint steps to demotivate Russia from pursuing its aggressive course. Global efforts to support Ukraine and deter Russia remain steadfast. Grateful to the U.S. for being Ukraine’s trusted friend and strategic partner", Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet.

