Hyderabad: Social media can leave you wondering how interesting and unique things can be in this world. A perfect example of it is a US family that could possibly be the only such family on this planet. Josh, Jeremy, Brittany, and Briana of Virginia have left netizens asking how is this quadruple even possible?

Identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana are married to identical twin brothers Josh and Jeremy Salyers. The two couples had their first babies within only a few months from each other. And guess what! The kids too are identical. Watching their pictures on Instagram, where the family is quite active and has over 100K followers, will make you wonder if the photos have been mirrored.

On February 2, 2018, Josh and Jeremy proposed Brittany and Briana at Twin Lakes Park. It was a double proposal. In January 2021, Josh and his wife Brittany had their first child Jett Salyers. Four months later, Josh's twin brother Jeremy announced on Instagram that his wife, Briana, had also given birth to their first son, Jax Salyers. The two babies Jett and Jax are lookalikes. "Cousins, Genetic Brothers, and Quaternary Twins", the families said about the two kids on Instagram.

"Jett & Jax Salyers are the newest Quaternary Twins to planet Earth! "Quaternary Twins" - Two children born less than nine months apart to identical twin mothers and identical twin fathers. Such children are not only cousins, but also full genetic siblings who are the same age...making them a very rare type of sibling-set. Jett & Jax seem to already have an esoteric bond, and make a very cute pair!" the Salyers wrote on Instagram sharing a cute picture of the babies.

Netizens are left in awe and congratulate the families for their taking the word "unique" to a whole new level. "After seeing a post about a twins festival, I read a comment and became curious what happens if twins marry other twins and have children. and if the children will look alike. Thanks to Google I found my answer. You guys have a beautiful unique family and story!" an Instagram user commented on one of the pictures shared by the couples.

Another user asked how common it was for the family to wear matching clothes? "Is it a regular occurrence or just for special occasions? Such a beautiful family," the user wrote.