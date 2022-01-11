Los Angeles (California, US): In a chilling video that seems straight out from a Hollywood action flick, a pilot was pulled out at the last moment from a crash-landed small Cessna aircraft before a train hit it, blowing it to pieces, in Los Angeles, California.

A dramatic video of the incident shared on Twitter by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Sunday captured the action as the cops dragged out an injured pilot barely three seconds before the train wrecked the aircraft.

Bodycam video showed the officers working furiously to disentangle the bloodied pilot from the cockpit of the crumpled Cessna 172. “Go! Go! Go! Go! Go!” someone yelled as the officers dragged the man away seconds before the Metrolink train, its horn blaring, barreled through the plane.

The video has garnered millions of views since it was first uploaded on the internet. According to reports, the crash occurred on railway tracks close to the runway at Whiteman Airport in the Pacoima area of Los Angeles. As per the Twitter handle of LAPD, the plane had "lost power" and crashed right on the tracks. The pilot suffered cuts and bruises, and no one in the train was injured, according to local media reports.

LAPD applauded the officers who saved the pilot. "Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Rd. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft," LAPD said in a tweet.