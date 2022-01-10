Washington (US): Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has stressed that all democratic forces need to help restore peace in Kazakhstan instead of destabilizing the situation in the country.

"Kazakhstan has come under attack of radicals manifesting dehumanizing ideologies. Thousands of jihadists and marauders tried to 'undermine' the constitutional order. They use weapons against civilians. They keep on inflicting damage to public and private property. I'd like to note that all this is happening after the American escape from Afghanistan and the rapid development of extremist ideas in the region," Antonov said in a statement published on the Russian Embassy's Facebook page.

The Ambassador recalled how US authorities did not question the necessity of restoring order after the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. "Today, all democratic forces in the world need to help the Government of Kazakhstan recover from the current turmoil, and try not to deteriorate the situation," Antonov stressed. He said that the unrest in Kazakhstan is an attempt of another "color revolution" assisted by thugs and it is essential to eradicate terrorism in the country and restore order.

"The first hours of the [Collective Security Treaty Organization] CSTO peacekeeping contingent operation demonstrate its effectiveness, focus on restoring peace and constitutional order. All decisions on sending collective forces to Kazakhstan were made according to the CSTO statutory documents and at the request of the legitimate President of the country Kassym-Jomart Tokayev," Antonov emphasized.

