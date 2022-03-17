Lviv: Ukrainian military forces have dealt a punishing blow to the airport in Kherson, which Russian troops had seized early in the war, the General Staff said late Wednesday. It said the Russians were trying to remove any surviving military equipment. Ukraine’s military said it hit the airport on Tuesday. Satellite photos taken afterward by Planet Labs PBC and analyzed by The Associated Press show helicopters and vehicles on fire at the airbase.

Russia seized the southern port city without a fight in the first days of the war. Control over Kherson allows Russia to restore freshwater supplies to Crimea; Ukraine cut off the water after Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014. The General Staff said Russia’s ground offensive on major Ukrainian cities has largely stalled.

Here are some of the key developments in the Russia-Ukraine war:

Russia says Ukraine talks are progressing but the military onslaught continues.

Ukraine’s president cites Sept. 11, urges U.S. Congress to help his country.

U.S. President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal”.

The Ukrainian port city of Mariupol has descended into despair.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to discuss a possible transfer of Soviet-era S-300 air defence systems to Ukraine.

AP