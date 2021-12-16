Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic): At least nine people were killed after a private aircraft crashed in the Dominican Republic's capital Santo Domingo while making an emergency landing on Thursday, a media report said.

Helidosa Aviation Group, operator of the plane, in a statement, said that seven passengers and two crew members died in the incident, reported CNN. The plane was en route to Florida from La Isabela International Airport in the Dominican Republic. It crashed just 15 minutes after takeoff while making the emergency landing.

Helidosa Aviation Group further said that the accident causes "us great pain and grief". "We ask that you prudently join in solidarity to support the families affected, who along with us are going through this difficult time," the group added.

The airport shut down operations after the accident, canceling hundreds of flights. Hernández, 38, better known as “Flow La Movie,” produced Urban Latin songs such as “Te Boté” sung Bad Bunny and Ozuna. He also produced “La Jeepeta” by Nio Garcia, Brray and Juanka and “Wow Remix,” in which artists Bryant Myers, Arcangel, Nicky Jam, El Alfa and Darell participated.

So far the cause of the emergency landing is unknown.

With Agency Inputs