Washington: COVID-19 hospitalizations in the US reached a record high in nearly four months with more than 100,000 citizens currently hospitalized.

According to the latest data from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), COVID-19 hospitalizations was highest on January 14, 2021, with a high of more than 142,000 and they last topped 100,000 on September 11, 2021, reported CNN.

There have only been 67 days throughout the entire pandemic when more than 100,000 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus.

Currently, about three-quarters of hospital beds across the country are full, and one in seven are for COVID-19 patients, reported CNN.

There are more than 18,500 Covid-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Nearly 78 per cent of intensive care unit beds are currently occupied, and about a quarter of them are for COVID-19 patients.

Hospitalization rates are currently highest in New Jersey, Ohio and Delaware, where there are more than 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations for every 100,000 people. They are lowest in Alaska and Wyoming, with less than 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, reported CNN.

Child hospitalizations are the highest they have ever been, with more than 500 children admitted each day over the week ending December 31, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the latest data from the CDC, cumulative hospitalization rates through November are about eight times higher for unvaccinated adults and about 10 times higher for unvaccinated children ages 12 to 17, reported CNN.

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine boosters to children ages 12 to 15 on Monday.

ANI