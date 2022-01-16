Texas: A male hostage has been released on Saturday (local time), who was taken hostages at a synagogue in the town of Colleyville, Dallas. "Shortly after 5:00 pm, a male hostage was released uninjured. This man will be reunited with his family as soon as possible and he does not require medical attention. FBI Crisis Negotiators continue contact with the subject," the Colleyville Police Department said in a statement.

On Saturday, at approximately 10:41 am, the Colleyville Police Department received a Call for Service in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road. Officers arrived on the scene and observed an emergency situation that warranted evacuation of the surrounding areas end an external perimeter was established.

The Colleyville Police Department is on the scene, along with the FBI's Dallas Field Office the Texas Department of Public Safety, North Tarrant Regional SWAT Team, and other neighbouring agencies, read the statement. In addition to the subject, law enforcement has confirmed there are others inside but no injuries have been reported.

FBI Crisis Negotiators are in communication with the subject. It remains an active operational and investigative scene. A Police SWAT team in the southern US state of Texas is negotiating with a man who appears to have taken hostages at a synagogue in the town of Colleyville, Dallas.

A live stream of the Shabbat morning service at the synagogue on Facebook captured audio of a man talking loudly when the incident started. According to the law enforcement officials, the hostage-taker demanded the release of the Pakistani scientist Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted of trying to kill US military officers while in custody in Afghanistan. Siddiqui is currently being held at FMC Carswell, a federal prison in Fort Worth Texas.

ANI