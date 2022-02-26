Washington (US): For the first time in the history of the US, a black woman was nominated to serve as a judge in the Supreme Court, local media reported.

US President Joe Biden on Friday (local time) nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson as the judge of the highest court in the country, reported CNN News.

"For too long, our government, our courts haven't looked like America," the media outlet quoted Biden as saying who added that it is time that the US has a court that reflects the full talents of the country. Jackson (51), who has been considered the front-runner for the vacancy since Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement, currently serves in DC's federal appellate court.

She will become the first Black woman in the country to serve as a Supreme court judge if the senate confirms her appointment. However, all the Democrats in Washington will have to vote in favor of her appointment, according to the media outlet. Notably, Supreme Court justice can be confirmed without Republican support with 50 votes of Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a deadlock.

But Biden's decision to name the first Black woman to sit on Supreme Court is facing opposition from Republicans who said that a nominee should be judged squarely on their credentials. Jackson is expected to have her courtesy meetings with senators next week, CNN news reported citing a person familiar with the plans.

ANI