Washington: US military forces successfully undertook a counter-terrorism operation and "removed" ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi from the battlefield, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

Sharing this news from White House and his official social media handles, Biden said, "Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation. Thanks to the bravery of our Armed Forces, we have removed from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS."