New Delhi: As the world is witnessing yet another prospect of a full-blown war after Russia recognized the independence of two rebel-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine and moved Russian troops inside there as peacekeepers, the situation ahead seems chaotic. Speaking at the UNSC meeting, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti said "We call for an immediate de-escalation; the situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis. If not handled carefully, it may undermine security. The security of all parties should be taken into account".

Speaking on the safety of Indian students which is New Delhi's primary concern, Tirumurti said, "Over 20,000 Indian students are stranded in Ukraine, we are facilitating the return of all Indian nationals including students as we may be required".

It is pertinent to note here that till now, New India has refused to side with any of the concerned parties and has not made any categorical statement and has reiterated that the only way to solve this dispute is through peaceful diplomatic talks and Security interests of all concerned parties should be taken into account. This same position was taken by New Delhi in the last round of UNSC two days ago.

Earlier speaking at the UNSC meet Tirumurti reiterated that the only way to solve this crisis is via peaceful diplomatic talks and the Security interests of all concerned parties should be taken into account.

At the present, "the situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis. We express our deep concerns about the evolving developments. If not handled carefully, it will then undermine the Peace and Security of the region" Tirumurti added.

As the tensions escalate, India's envoy at UNSC said, "with regret, that the calls of the international community to give time to the recent initiatives undertaken by parties to diffuse tensions were not heeded to".

"We call on all parties to exert greater efforts to bridge divergent interests. I would like to underline that the legitimate security interests of all parties should be fully taken into account" and added that "India has consistently advocated at the United Nations the need for peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law and with agreements entered into by parties concerned".

While the United States and its allies impose economic sanctions on Russia for its recent actions on Ukraine and as the West comes together in unison against Kremlin but it seems that President Putin is not scared of any of these tensions. Speaking after the UNSC meeting, the UN Secretary-General pinpointed that it is the saddest moment of his life.

While on the other side, Putin on Thursday morning announced a military operation in Ukraine and says that it intends to protect civilians.