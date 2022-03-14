New Delhi: Social media turned weirder on Monday when American billionaire Elon Musk openly challenged Russian president Vladimir Putin to a one on one fight with the fate of Ukraine at stake.

“I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat,” Musk wrote on Twitter declaring that Ukraine was at stake. In another tweet, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tagged the official Twitter handle of President of Russia and asked the Russian president if he “agrees to this fight.” When one of Musk's followers asked if he had thought it through, Musk replied with: "Absolutely serious."

While there was no immediate reaction from The Kremlin, Dmitry Rogozin, director general of Russian space agency replied to Musk with a verse from Alexander Pushkin’s folk tale “The Tale of the Priest and of His Workman Balda.” The English translation of the excerpt reads, “You, little devil, are still young. You are weak to compete with me, it would only be a waste of time. Overtake my brother first.”

Late last month, Ukraine received Starlink satellite internet terminals from Elon Musk's SpaceX after internet services were disrupted in Ukraine following military operations by Russia. On March 6, Musk and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also had a discussion as the country was set to receive another back of Starlink systems. In a tweet, Zelensky said, “Talked to Elon Musk. I am grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week, we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects. But I will talk about this after the war."