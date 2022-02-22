Washington: Strongly condemning President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognise the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics as independent, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Monday said that this is a clear attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Putin signed decrees to recognise the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics as independent.

The move was strongly condemned by the US, which said that the decision represents a complete rejection" of Russia's commitments under the Minsk agreements and directly contradicts Russia's claimed commitment to diplomacy. Blinken said that countries have an obligation not to recognise a new state created through the threat or use of force, as well as an obligation not to disrupt another state's borders.

Russia's decision is yet another example of President Putin's flagrant disrespect for international law and norms, he said. We strongly condemn President Putin's decision to recognise the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics as independent. As we said when the Duma first made its request: this decision represents a complete rejection of Russia's commitments under the Minsk agreements, directly contradicts Russia's claimed commitment to diplomacy, and is a clear attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Blinken said in a statement.

President Joe Biden, he said, signed an Executive Order that will prohibit all new investment, trade and financing by US persons to, from, or in the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics regions of Ukraine.We will continue to coordinate with Ukraine and our allies and partners to take appropriate steps in response to this unprovoked and unacceptable action by Russia, he said.

The Executive Order is designed to prevent Russia from profiting off of this blatant violation of international law. It is not directed at the people of Ukraine or the Ukrainian government and will allow humanitarian and other related activity to continue in these regions, Blinken said.

Our support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as for the government and people of Ukraine is unwavering. We stand with our Ukrainian partners in strongly condemning President Putin's announcement, he added.

