Washington (US): US President Joe Biden on Monday was caught on a hot mic, calling a correspondent from a US news network a vulgar epithet after the journalist asked a question on the issue of inflation.

During a presser, Biden sneered at Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy after he asked about rising inflation in the United States.

“That’s a great asset. More inflation? What a stupid son of a bitch,” Biden said into a hot mic.

However, the question remains whether Biden knew his mic was still on. Still, the moment was also caught on camera.

The US President made these remarks after Doocy asked, “Do you think inflation is a political liability?”

This faux pas was the latest in a series of incidents that have brought Biden under the spotlight.

On other occasions, Biden has chided reporters for asking about subjects that he dislikes, the New York Post newspaper reported.

Last week, Biden attacked a female Fox News reporter after she asked, “Why are you waiting on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to make the first move, sir?”

Biden replied, “What a stupid question.”

Read: Biden year one takeaways: Grand ambitions, humbling defeats