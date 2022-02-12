Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 27-year-old student hailing from Andhra Pradesh was killed in an armed robbery in the United States. The deceased has been identified as Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi who died on the spot in the incident that took place on February 10 in Alabama, where he worked as a store clerk at 'Crown Service Station'.

The officials have released the pictures of the suspect who is seen covering his face with a mask while wearing a sweatshirt. The deceased’s body has been sent for autopsy. The officials have asked to reach out at 256-245-5121, Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division, to give an update regarding the suspect.

Notably, the deceased Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi came to the US just a month back. His wife is pregnant and the couple were expecting a baby soon.

Meanwhile, a fundraiser has been opened at Gofundme for his funeral and family support.