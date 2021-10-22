Khartoum (Sudan): Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets in Khartoum demanding a fully civilian government after a rival group rallied in support of the military leaders.

The relationship between military generals and pro-democracy groups has deteriorated in recent weeks over the country's future. Sudan has been ruled by an interim, civilian-military government since 2019.

The military ousted longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April that year, following four months of mass protests against his rule. Months after al-Bashir's toppling, the ruling generals agreed to share power with civilians representing the protest movement. The aftermath has been volatile.

Thursday's rallies come after a rival group rallied in support of the military leaders.

