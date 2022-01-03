Khartoum (Sudan): Amid mass protests and political crisis in Sudan, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has announced his resignation from the post.

"I announce to you my resignation from the post of Prime Minister to make way for another person from the daughters or sons of this generous country," Xinhua news agency quoted Hamdok as saying in an address to the nation on Sunday night broadcast by the official Sudan TV.

"You have granted me the honor to be Prime Minister at this delicate and hopeful circumstance, and I have tried my best to prevent our country against the danger of sliding into disaster. Under the differences within the political forces and the nihilistic conflicts among all the components of the transition, and despite what I have done to achieve the desired and necessary consensus to fulfil what we have promised the citizens with of security, peace, justice and stopping of bloodshed, yet that did not happen," he added.

Speaking further, Hamdok stressed the importance of initiating a comprehensive dialogue to end the political crisis in the country. "The key word towards a solution to this dilemma, which continued for over six decades of the nation's history, is to resort to a round-table dialogue involving all components of the Sudanese society and the State to agree on a national charter and set a road-map to complete the civil democratic transformation," he said.

It is not immediately clear as to who will succeed Hamdok as there are no visible candidates with the country experiencing a political crisis after General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, launched a coup on October 25 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and government. On November 21, Al-Burhan and then removed Prime Minister Hamdok signed a political declaration, which included reinstating the latter as Prime Minister, but the deal has so far failed to calm the street.

READ: Sudan forces disperse anti-coup protesters, arrest dozens

Demonstrators have since continued to take to the streets to demand an entirely civilian political leadership. Security forces killed two people on Sunday during protests against the military's rule, according to the pro-democracy Sudan Central Doctors' Committee. Security forces have not commented on the deaths.



At least 56 people have been killed in protests since the coup, the committee says.



(IANS)