Kochi: Former Prime Minister of Kenya Raila Odinga, who is in India for his daughter's treatment, has praised Ayurveda for bringing his daughter's eyesight back and said his daughter could now see "almost everything".

Talking to ANI while in Kochi, Raila Odinga said, "I came to India for my daughter's eye treatment in Kochi, Kerala. After three weeks of treatment, there was a substantial improvement in her eyesight. It was a big surprise for my family that our daughter could see almost everything".

Former Kenya Prime Minister of Kenya further added that he has spoken with PM Modi about taking the Ayurveda treatment method to Africa.

"By using these traditional medicines, she (his daughter) finally has her eyesight back and this gave us a lot of confidence. I have discussed with PM Modi to bring this treatment method (Ayurveda) to Africa and use our indigenous plants for therapeutics".