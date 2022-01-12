Jaipur: A disabled minor girl was gang-raped and thrown off near a culvert in a near-death condition in Rajasthan's Alwar on Tuesday. After the local residents spotted the victim lying near the road in writhing pain after about an hour, they informed the police. The 14-year-old disabled victim was immediately admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Alwar, from where she was referred to Jaipur's JK Lon Hospital after her situation was deemed critical and in need of surgery.

"We came to know that the minor was missing from nearby village Malakheda at around 4 pm on Tuesday. We found her in a bloodied condition near a culvert, after which we informed her parents," informed the Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam.

Superintendent of JK Lon Hospital, Dr Arvind Shukla informed that a team of 8 doctors including gynaecologists and plastic surgeons has been appointed for the treatment of the disabled victim. He further informed that the girl was in a mental shock and an extremely critical condition when she was brought to the hospital. He said that the rectum of the girl had slipped from its place, and there was a sharp cut in the perineal area from where it was bleeding. "A hole has been made in the victim's stomach to facilitate excretion. Her condition is still quite critical, while there may be another surgery conducted again after 6 to 7 months," he informed.

An FIR has been lodged in this case, while several police official bodies are probing into the matter. The IG of Jaipur had reached the site of the crime immediately after he was informed about it. He went to the house of the victim and met her family members, followed by a conversation with the top police officials in the area. Additionally, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to look into the matter.

SP Tejaswini Gautam said that since the victim is mentally handicapped, it is difficult to get a concrete insight into the matter. A team from the Forensic Scientific Laboratory was appointed for the scientific investigation. The team comprising Assistant Director of State Forensic Science Laboratory Dr Rajesh Singh, senior scientists of the laboratory Ram Singh Kumawat and Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, had reached Alwar from Jaipur to investigate the matter. She further informed that the police have formed six teams to investigate the whole matter, and are also conducting a thorough search of the CCTV recordings in the cameras installed at intersections and roadways around the area where the girl was thrown.

Several political entities have also reacted to the matter. After the news of the crime surfaced, Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh reached Jaipur to meet the hospitalized victim and said that she'll ensure action against the culprits. Children's Commission Chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal also reached the hospital and affirmed stringent action, while Minister Shakuntala Rawat was also among the people who reached out to the victim's family. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ramlal Sharma has criticised the Rajasthan CM for being ignorant towards rape crimes in the state.