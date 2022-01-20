Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's judicial custody has been extended by another 14 days. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on November 2nd, 2021 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations against him. He is currently lodged at Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court had rejected Deshmukh's plea to be granted default bail in the alleged Rs 100 crore recovery case.

In March 2021, the former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh had made severe allegations against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. The letter said that Deshmukh had ordered the former police officer Sachin Vaze to collect an amount of Rs. 100 crore every month from the restaurant and bar owners in the city.

Vaze was arrested after the allegations, along with Anil Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde.

