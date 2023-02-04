India will take on Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as it gets the best out of him against the Aussies. The talisman is also waiting for his Test ton after more than three years even as the guests will look to avenge a humiliating home loss to India. Australia and India, currently ranked number one and two respectively in ICC Men's Test team rankings will face-off in a four-match series, starting on February 9, to relive the fierce rivalry between the two teams. India is the current holder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having won the last three series against Australia in 2017, 2018-19 and 2020-21. A 4-0 series win for India would help them attain a points percentage of 68.06, which is likely to be enough for a crucial top-two finish in the WTC standings.