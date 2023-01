In Pics: A joyous, tearful goodbye to football legend Pele Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 1 hours ago

Brazil bid a final farewell to Pele on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country. Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pele played for most of his career.