Check out: 'Colours of Life' in Mangaluru artist's paintings

Mangaluru based artist Jane Noronha exhibited her paintings as Colours Of Life

The paintings are realistic artworks worked with charcoal, oil and acrylic colours

The art is characterized by layers of depth and colour

The creative approach in using charcoal, oils, and acrylic makes the art realistic

The paintings evoke feelings of sensuality, love, unity, and hope

The realistic style emanates joy and peace conveying feelings

Realistic painting of Jane Noronha from Colours of Life exhibition

The artist displayed 25 of her work in the exhibition

Jane Noronha with her art work