Check out: 'Colours of Life' in Mangaluru artist's paintings
Mangaluru based artist Jane Noronha exhibited her paintings as Colours Of Life
The paintings are realistic artworks worked with charcoal, oil and acrylic colours
The art is characterized by layers of depth and colour
The creative approach in using charcoal, oils, and acrylic makes the art realistic
The paintings evoke feelings of sensuality, love, unity, and hope
The realistic style emanates joy and peace conveying feelings
Realistic painting of Jane Noronha from Colours of Life exhibition
The artist displayed 25 of her work in the exhibition
Jane Noronha with her art work
