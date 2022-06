These pictures of 'Strawberry Moon' will leave you wonderstruck Published on: 1 hours ago |

On Tuesday, June 14, the moon reached its full stage during a phenomenon known as a Supermoon because its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. Here are some amazing pictures from various parts of the globe.